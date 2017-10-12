Mounties going old school with Throwback Mondays

The Paris Mounties are going to be kicking it old school on Monday.

The local Provincial Junior Hockey League Doherty Division team has a busy few days ahead, playing three games in four days beginning Friday on the road in Woodstock against the Navy Vets. But on Saturday and Monday, the Mounties return home to take on the Ayr Centennials and Delhi Travellers. Both of those games are at 7:30 p.m.

While Saturday has been the Mounties regular home nights for the last several years, October 16 is the first of four Monday night home games this season. And with Monday's being the old home night at the old Syl Apps Arena, the Mounties are celebrating the four nights, calling them Throwback Mondays.

To commemorate Throwback Mondays, the Mounties are charging only $2 for admission to these games, while kids 12- and-under are free.