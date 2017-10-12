Slow start not dampening off-ice inroads Bulldogs are making

It’s been a tough start for the Burford Bulldogs on the ice, but Chad Randell isn’t pushing any panic buttons.

On the contrary, the Provincial Junior Hockey League Doherty Division team is seeing some huge positives from what he’s seen to begin the season.

“We’re a young team,” Randell, the Bulldogs general manager said. “We’re looking to be a competitive team this year. If we can keep these kids going forward, we will be very competitive next year and beyond.”

One of the things Randell likes is the fact he, along with coaches Robb Heyworth, Todd McDougall and Randy Breeze, have a very local flavor to the Bulldogs.

“I think it’s important. This is what junior C hockey is all about,” Randell said. “We’ve got a handful of guys from Burford, which I really like. It’s great for the community and for the crowd.”

Randell’s roster also boasts 14 kids from Brant County.

This is something that has translated into a more community effort off the ice.

“Last year I was stressed with how the team was going financially,” Randell said. “This year is different. With the community becoming more involved, it’s really helped.

“We’ve only had a couple of home games, and I already like the response of the crowd,” he said. “They are liking that they are seeing local faces on the team. Small town hockey is what it’s about. That’s what we’re hoping to build here, and it couldn’t have been done without the help of the community. They’ve really stepped up to make this something.”

Randell said with initiatives to be part of Burford’s minor hockey system and having a new blue line club in the far corner of the arena on home nights, he’s hoping the Bulldogs games will become the place to be on a Saturday or Sunday night.