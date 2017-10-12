Slow start not dampening off-ice inroads Bulldogs are making

It’s been a tough start for the Burford Bulldogs on the ice, but Chad Randell isn’t pushing any panic buttons.
On the contrary, the Provincial Junior Hockey League Doherty Division team is seeing some huge positives from what he’s seen to begin the season.
“We’re a young team,” Randell, the Bulldogs general manager said. “We’re looking to be a competitive team this year. If we can keep these kids going forward, we will be very competitive next year and beyond.”
One of the things Randell likes is the fact he, along with coaches Robb Heyworth, Todd McDougall and Randy Breeze, have a very local flavor to the Bulldogs.
“I think it’s important. This is what junior C hockey is all about,” Randell said. “We’ve got a handful of guys from Burford, which I really like. It’s great for the community and for the crowd.”
Randell’s roster also boasts 14 kids from Brant County.
This is something that has translated into a more community effort off the ice.
“Last year I was stressed with how the team was going financially,” Randell said. “This year is different. With the community becoming more involved, it’s really helped.
“We’ve only had a couple of home games, and I already like the response of the crowd,” he said. “They are liking that they are seeing local faces on the team. Small town hockey is what it’s about. That’s what we’re hoping to build here, and it couldn’t have been done without the help of the community. They’ve really stepped up to make this something.”
Randell said with initiatives to be part of Burford’s minor hockey system and having a new blue line club in the far corner of the arena on home nights, he’s hoping the Bulldogs games will become the place to be on a Saturday or Sunday night.
On the ice, the Bulldogs are still a work in progress dropping to 1-5. This weekend they ran into a pair of the top teams in the league, losing 6-1 to the New Hamburg Firebirds and 7-2 to the Paris Mounties.
Sunday at home, Nathaniel Thibideau had another strong game for the Bulldogs, scoring twice. But that’s all they could get on Davis McLean, who made 32 saves for the Mounties win.
Matt Patton, Alex Polillo, Benjamin Cripps, Blake Culley, Connor Merritt, Brett Wilson and Mitch Montgomery all scored one goal each for the Mounties.
Despite the loss, Bulldogs goalie Eric Chant made 44 saves.
Friday on the road, Jason Oztrovics scored the lone Bulldogs goal, while Justin Faux made 59 stops in the loss to the Firebirds.
Tyler Klein led the Firebirds with a pair of goals, while Colin Martin, Quinton Stronach, Zach Mark, and Dylan Welsh added one each.
This weekend, the Bulldogs hope to get back in the win column. Friday they are on the road against the Tavistock Braves, before hosting the Firebirds Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: Randell said Tyler Nagy has returned to the team for the rest of the season. He played in both weekend games. “We’re really happy to have him on board. The guys are pretty pumped about it. The Bulldogs were forced to postpone two of its home games. Randell said its opener was put on hold because the ice wasn’t in yet, while the other there was an ice conflict. Both games will be made up.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
