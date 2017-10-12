Devils' Michael McLeod has arthroscopic knee surgery

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Injured Sept. 25 in an exhibition game against the New York Islanders, McLeod is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks.

The 19-year-old McLeod, drafted 12th overall in 2016, had 27 goals and 46 assists in 57 regular-season games for Mississauga last season in the Ontario Hockey League.

