No. 18 USF looks to remain unbeaten against Cincinnati

Cincinnati (2-4, 0-2 American) at No. 18 South Florida (5-0, 2-0), Saturday 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Line: South Florida by 24 1/2.

Series Record: Cincinnati leads 8-6.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

South Florida seeks to extend the second-longest winning streak in the nation to 11 games, while also matching the best start in program history and retaining at least a share of first place in the American Athletic Conference East Division. Cincinnati has lost three straight by a combined 55 points.

KEY MATCHUP

USF dual-threat quarterback Quinton Flowers against a porous Cincinnati defence that hasn't done a good job stopping the run or pass, yielding 420.2 yards per game. The Bearcats have allowed 41.8 points per game in their four losses. Flowers spearheads a balanced attack that averages over 300 yards on the ground, 510 yards overall.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati: QB Hayden Moore has thrown for 1,375 yards, 10 TDs and five interceptions. RB Gerrid Doaks leads the Bearcats in rushing with 223 yards and two TDs.

South Florida: In addition to Flowers, who has accounted for a school-record 91 TDs during his career, RBs Darius Tice and D'Ernest Johnson provide a nice one-two punch when the senior QB hands off. Tice has rushed for 438 yards and seven TDs. Johnson has 432 yards and four TDs.