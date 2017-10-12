NHL Capsules

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored his first goal since having right knee surgery in November and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Thursday night.

Stamkos made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 3:49 of the second period from the low left circle. The Lightning star previously scored Nov. 15 at Detroit, the same game that he had a season-ending lateral meniscus tear in the knee. Stamkos entered with five assists in three games this season.

Stamkos also tied Vincent Lecavalier for the Lightning team record with 112 power-play goals,

Slater Koekkoek got his first two NHL goals, and Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Alex Killorn had four assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves.