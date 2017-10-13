Surging Iowa State hosts reeling Kansas

"We know what our plan is. I'm just not going to share it with you. Sorry," Beaty told reporters.

WHERE'S LANNING?

Iowa State senior linebacker/quarterback Joel Lanning was named the Davey O'Brien National Defensive Player of the Week after he had eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in the win over the Sooners. Lanning also had 13 snaps at quarterback, carrying the ball nine times for 35 yards, but Campbell would like to keep Lanning largely on the other side of the ball.

"What you see is a confident football player now on defence," Campbell said. "We'll continue to play around with different roles for him ... (but) you can't ask him to do too much."

IOWA STATE D

Iowa State's defence has been better than expected so far this season, thanks in part to Lanning's play at middle linebacker. The Cyclones are tied with Oklahoma State for fifth in the league at 26 points allowed per game. Kansas averages 29.6 points scored per game, but that's second-to-last in the high scoring Big 12. "A lot of those big shot plays, when they come, you got to hit them. We've had opportunities to make those plays, and for some reason we've made some of them, but some of them we haven't," Bender said.

KEY NUMBERS

Iowa State has won four straight over Kansas in Ames and six of seven overall. ... The Jayhawks have allowed 30 touchdowns in just five games, by far the worst in the Big 12. Rebuilding Baylor is ninth with 21 TDs let up. ... The Cyclones are one of just five teams not to lose a fumble yet this season. ... Kansas has had 14 different players record a reception so far.

HE SAID IT

"I'm sick of Lanning, I want him to graduate. He is a talented guy, man, he really is." — Beaty on Iowa State's do-everything player.

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press