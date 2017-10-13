K-State's Delton expected to start against No. 6 TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Alex Delton was thrust into a difficult situation last weekend at Texas, taking over for injured Kansas State quarterback Jesse Ertz in a nip-and-tuck game on the road against Texas.

His first career start won't be a whole lot easier.

Delton is expected to be under centre on Saturday when the Wildcats welcome sixth-ranked TCU and its stingy defence to Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Horned Frogs allowed one touchdown in their first two games, and held in check powerful Oklahoma State and West Virginia offences the past two weeks.

"Last week, we anticipated me possibly going in the game, but you never really know. Jesse was playing well" Delton said. "I feel that I was ready. When I got in there, I had some nerves going, but after the first snap I felt fine and was ready to execute our game plan."

Delton gave the offence a different look, running for 79 yards and two touchdowns while earning comparisons to former Kansas State star Ell Roberson. But the question surrounding Delton have concerned his throwing ability, something that might not be exposed in a half but would be over an entire game.

He was 2 of 5 for 30 yards against the Longhorns.

"Alex has a strong arm. He is an athlete. He throws the ball well," Wildcats coach Bill Snyder said. "As for anybody at that position, he wouldn't be there if he couldn't throw the ball. I think the important thing is to manage the process and go through the progressions and make the right decisions about where to go with the ball."

Tough against Texas. Even tougher against TCU.

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) not only have the Big 12's top scoring defence, one notch above the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1), but also the league's top run defence. They are allowing just 104 yards per game, which means their strength will square off against Kansas State's strength on Saturday.

"You know they're going to come at you," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "Like any ball game in the Big 12, and I keep saying this, when you have to play everybody every year, it's tough, because at some point in time, you run out of new ideas, some of them, and then you've just got to beat them.