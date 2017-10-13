Zaman & Malik spearhead Pakistan to 292-6 in 1st ODI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Babar Zaman returned to form with a century and Shoaib Malik smashed 81 as Pakistan posted 292-6 against Sri Lanka in the first one-day international on Friday.

Zaman hit 103 off 131 balls with five fours after scoring only a total of 39 runs in the 2-0 loss in the test series.

With Zaman holding down one end, Malik had the freedom to hit five fours and two sixes in his 61-ball knock. They combined for 139 runs for the fourth wicket.

Zaman was dropped on 42 and could have been out caught behind soon after reaching 50 but Sri Lanka earlier squandered its only video review.