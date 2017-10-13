No. 1 Alabama hosts Arkansas after closer-than-expected game

Alabama had won its first two SEC games by a combined 125-3 . Thus the media praise.

Saban maintains the Razorbacks won't be a pushover, noting they took Texas A&M to overtime.

"This is going to be a challenging team," he said. "It always has been for us and we're certainly going to prepare that way."

Some other things to know about the Arkansas-Alabama game:

INJURED ALLEN: Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen expects to play on Saturday against the Crimson Tide, despite missing practice time this week with a right shoulder injury he suffered in last week's 48-22 loss to South Carolina. Allen threw for 400 yards in last year's 49-30 loss to Alabama and entered this year as the SEC's leading returner in passing efficiency, but he has struggled at times this season with a largely new group of wide receivers and an offensive line that's allowing more than 2 1/2 sacks per game.

"I like to think of myself as a quick healer," Allen said. "I like to think I'll be feeling pretty good by Saturday."

PREPARING FOR BACKUP

Saban said after turning on the film he initially thought Arkansas backup QB Cole Kelley was a tight end playing as a Wildcat quarterback. The 6-foot-7, 268-pounder was 8-of-13 passing for 140 yards after replacing Allen against South Carolina.

"Allen is a great passer, very athletic, quick, can make all the throws," Saban said. "The second guy is a little different style. I'm not sure they'll change their offence but when he has played they've done more quarterback runs."

BATTERED BIELEMA: The coach could use a strong performance from his team. He's in his fifth season at Arkansas and has a record of 27-29, including 10-24 in the SEC. The 0-4 record against Alabama doesn't help.

HAND OUT: Saban said defensive end Da'Shawn Hand will miss his second straight game with a sprained MCL. Raekwon Davis started in his place while junior college transfer Isaiah Buggs had perhaps his best game on the other side of the line.

STARTING FAST: Alabama has outscored opponents 83-9 in the first quarter and 145-26 in the first half this season. The Razorbacks have a scoring edge over opponents of 87-58 in the first half but have been outscored by 16 points in the second.

