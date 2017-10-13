No. 25 Navy puts undefeated start on line against Memphis

FLAG DAYS: Memphis has struggled to limit its penalties. The Tigers are averaging nearly 84 yards in penalties per game, most in the 12-team AAC and roughly 45 yards more per game than Navy. They had 12 in last week's win at UConn. "We have to continue to play more disciplined," Norvell said. "Anytime you have 12 penalties, it's something you have to evaluate."

A 1-2 PUNCH: Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson and receiver Anthony Miller form one of the best combinations in the nation. Ferguson ranks first in the AAC in both completions per game (23.2) and passing yards per game (307). He threw seven TD passes last week, and Miller set an AAC record with four touchdown catches against UConn.

"He can make any throw, on top of his accuracy," said Navy linebacker D.J. Palmore, a Memphis native and a teammate of Miller's in high school. "We've got to get pressure on him and make him think. That's going to be huge for our defence to play well."

GROUND AND POUND: The Midshipmen are averaging 414.2 yards per game rushing and rank first nationally in the category. They also are averaging 7.1 yards per play. Navy has scored at least one rushing touchdown in 69 consecutive games, and 20 of its 25 touchdowns this season have been on the ground.

FAMILIARITY BREEDS SUCCESS: Navy's success since joining the AAC has been stunning. The Midshipmen are 17-2 in league play and much of their good fortune can be traced to a coaching staff that has worked together for years. Niumatalolo has been with the Midshipmen for 20 years, 10 as head coach. Defensive co-ordinator Dale Pehrson is in his 22nd season. Offensive co-ordinator Ivin Jasper is in his 18th season. Five others have been at Annapolis for 10 or more seasons.

RECORD RUN: Memphis' 2017 senior class is two wins from matching the winningest senior class in school history. The 1963 seniors ended a four-year stretch with 33 wins. These Tigers also are two wins shy of being bowl eligible. A post-season invitation would set a program record with four straight appearances.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

By Phil Stukenborg, The Associated Press