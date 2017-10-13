Bigger cheques coming for Canada's athletes

"I hope the retro pay might give somebody the option to buy a piece of equipment that they needed and couldn't afford yet," Christie said.

The money to hire a nutrition coach, have more massages to aid recovery, or just pay the rent all help athletes' performances and can keep them in their sport longer, he added.

The feds committed in the March budget to pump an extra $5 million annually into the AAP for an 18-per cent increase.

Tuition money has also jumped $500 to a maximum of $5,500 per year. Other grants such as child-care support come out of the AAP, which has a budget of $33 million for 2017-18.

Van Koeverden told The Canadian Press earlier this year he wanted a 24 per cent increase in carding to catch up with the rise of inflation over 13 years. He believes a senior card should be $2,000 per month.

At least 120 athletes wrote letters to members of Parliament and the minister of finance prior to the budget asking for a pay hike, according to Christie.

He and van Koeverden are now lobbying to adjust the AAP for inflation every three years.

"We really want to make sure the amount an athlete can make is truly sustainable for them to live," Christie said.

The Canadian government, and by extension the Canadian taxpayer, is the largest investor in high-performance sport at about $200 million annually.

Own The Podium makes funding recommendations directing $70 million in targeted excellence money — about $6 million comes from the COC — to sports federations whose athletes demonstrate medal potential.

The AAP has provided more than $512 million for 15,000 athletes over 40 years, according to the Department of Canadian Heritage.

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press