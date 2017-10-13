NC State: NCAA rules transfer Beverly ineligible for 2017-18

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State says the NCAA has ruled freshman guard Braxton Beverly ineligible to play this season.

Coach Kevin Keatts said Friday that the school will appeal the decision "and hopefully it yields a different result."

Beverly originally signed with Ohio State and attended classes there, but received a release after Thad Matta's ouster as head coach. He signed with N.C. State in August.

Beverly said in a statement issued by the school that he's "devastated" and called it "incredibly unfair."