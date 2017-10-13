Bradford, Diggs, Easton out for Vikings vs. Packers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Quarterback Sam Bradford and receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because of injuries.

Bradford it out with the same knee injury that has bothered him all season and caused him to leave the game last week against Chicago in the second quarter. Diggs is out with a groin injury and the Vikings will also be missing starting left guard Nick Easton because of a calf injury.

Bradford started against the Bears but left late in the first half with his left knee still bothering him. He was replaced by Case Keenum, who will get the start against the Packers. It will be his fourth start this season while subbing for the injured Bradford.

