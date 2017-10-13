Tienpont out as AkzoNobel skipper in Volvo Ocean Race

ALICANTE, Spain — Volvo Ocean Race skipper Simeon Tienpont has left team AkzoNobel after what the team said was a breach of contract.

The team declined further comment on Friday, the day before the first in port race.

The fleet is scheduled to leave Alicante a week from Saturday on the first leg of the round-the-world race.

AkzoNobel said it will still compete in the bluewater classic and will soon announce a new skipper.