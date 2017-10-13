Backstrom had goal, 3 assists; Caps hand Devils first loss

"It was our first time with adversity and we didn't do well," Hall said after scoring his first goal of the season.

The Capitals clearly were the better team in this one. They forechecked well and bottled up the Devils in the neutral zone, limiting an offence that had 16 goals in its first three games.

"I thought we got stubborn with the puck at times," Devils coach John Hynes said. "When you play against Washington, you see how teams like Pittsburgh have beaten them, going through them. They are able to push them back and put pucks behind them with speed. We didn't do that enough."

Backstrom set the game's first goal, intercepting a puck in the New Jersey zone after it came off defenceman John Moore's stick. He found Oshie coming down the middle for his fourth goal of the season with 5:11 left in the first period.

Ovechkin, who had seven goals in his first two games, scored from his office in the left circle on a power play after being set up by Backstrom 8:01 into the second period.

Hall scored his first of the season on a power play with 3:32 left in the second, but Vrana pushed the lead back to two goals, tipping a shot by former Devil Devante Smith-Pelly past Schneider with a minute left in the period.

Palmieri cut it to 3-2 with a backhander in close 53 seconds into the final period.

However, Pavel Zacha took a four-minute high-sticking penalty for cutting Lars Eller at 4:10. Oshie and Backstrom scored with the extra man to put the game out of reach.

Schneider said the Caps were patient on the power play.

"It's wait, wait, wait and they are hard to get the puck away from because they are so good," he said. "It's starts with Backstrom and all those guys possess it well. They just needed one shot on a couple of them. That's how dangerous they are."

