Dungey has 3 TD passes, Syracuse stuns No. 2 Clemson 27-24

The Orange defence took a page out of Clemson's playbook. The Tigers were among just three teams in the nation averaging at least 230 yards rushing and 230 yards passing (Ohio State and Oregon are the others). The Tigers managed just 39 yards rushing in the first half and 113 total.

The Tigers scored in just 67 seconds on their first possession, with Tavien Feaster capping a three-play drive with a 37-yard run untouched up the middle of the Orange defence. But the Orange defence arose to the occasion from that point on.

In Clemson's first six games, no team had scored more than seven points against the Tigers through three periods. Opponents were averaging 4.3 points, 9.7 first downs, 71 yards rushing, 105 passing yards and 176 yards in total offence through three quarters. Syracuse had eight first downs and 152 yards in the first quarter alone, 100 through the air and outgained the Tigers 270-155 in the first half.

The Clemson defence finally asserted itself midway through the second quarter, forcing a fumble by Strickland that Tanner Muse scooped up and raced 63 yards untouched down the right side to tie it at 14-14.

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: If the Tigers hope to keep in the hunt for the playoffs, either Cooper or freshman Hunter Johnson will have to assume the load at quarterback if Bryant has to sit. Clemson also needs to find some consistency in the kicking game. Alex Spence missed a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter, and badly, as his line drive kick was way wide left. Spence made a 30-yard field goal to tie the game midway through the third quarter but missed again in the final minute of the period from 38. He is 2 of 6 since taking over for injured Greg Huegel.

Syracuse: The Orange once again proved that they can play with the big boys. Syracuse upset No. 17 Virginia Tech last October. Dungey needs to stay healthy, though. He had to sit out a play in the second quarter after a hard hit near the goal line and the Orange had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Murphy.

ESCAPE ARTISTS

Syracuse was twice pinned inside its own 10 by punts in the first half. The Orange escaped the first time when Christian Wilkins was called for roughing the passer on a third-down play and Dungey rescued them the second with consecutive completions of 20 yards to tight end Ravian Pierce and 15 yards to Jamal Custis.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers have a bye before facing Georgia Tech at home.

Syracuse: The Orange travel to face No. 11 Miami.

