Yan leads Crunch past AHL's Senators 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dennis Yan struck twice, including the third-period winner, as the Syracuse Crunch topped the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Tye McGinn and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Syracuse (1-1-1), while Michael Leighton made 24 saves for the win.

Chris DiDomenico and Max McCormick replied for Belleville (0-3-0), the AHL-affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Andrew Hammond stopped 39-of-42 shots in net.

The Senators struggled with discipline, taking 18 penalties with 79 minutes in the box. By comparison, the Crunch had nine infractions with 37 penalty minutes.