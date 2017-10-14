OHL: Timleck, Ang lift Frontenacs over Petes

KINGSTON, Ont. — Adam Timleck and Jonathan Ang had shootout goals to lift the Kingston Frontenacs over the Peterborough Petes 3-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Linus Nyman's goal with 1:03 left in the third forced overtime for Kingston (6-2-0) in an East Division rivalry game. Jason Robertson also scored, while Hunter Jones made 32 saves for the win and turned away 3-of-4 skaters in the shootout.
Logan DeNoble and Austin Osmanski supplied the offence for Peterborough (5-2-1). Jeremy Helvig stopped 28 shots in net and kicked out 2-of-4 attempts in the shootout.
The Frontenacs couldn't score on their seven power plays and the Petes went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.
---
WOLVES 7 67'S 1
SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov had a hat trick in the Wolves' rout of Ottawa.
David Levin struck twice for Sudbury (2-4-2), while Reagan O'Grady and Nolan Hutcheson rounded out the attack.
Travis Barron scored for the 67's (5-3-2).
---
STING 8 STEELHEADS 1
SARNIA, Ont. — Brady Hinz scored twice as the Sting subdued Mississauga.
Adam Ruzicka's power-play goal in the first period was the eventual winner for Sarnia (7-1-0). Jordan Kyrou, Sean Josling, Drake Rymsha, Anthony Salinitri and Hugo Leufvenius also found the back of the net.
Ryan McLeod was the lone scorer for the Steelheads (1-5-0).
---
GREYHOUNDS 3 RANGERS 2
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Hayden Verbeek's short-handed goal at the 10:41 mark of the third period was the winner as the Greyhounds eked out a win over Kitchener.
Morgan Frost and Barrett Hayton also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (7-1-1).
Connor Bunnaman and Greg Meireles replied for the Rangers (5-3-1).
---
SPITFIRES 2 KNIGHTS 1
LONDON, Ont. — Chris Playfair's short-handed goal in the second period stood as the winner as Windsor held off the Knights.
Aaron Luchuk also scored for the Spitfires (6-2-1).
Cliff Pu replied for London (1-8-0).
---
ICEDOGS 3 STORM 1
GUELPH, Ont. — Johnny Corneil had a pair of goals as Niagara downed the Storm.
Ondrej Machala's winner came late in the third period for the IceDogs (6-2-0).
Zach Poirier replied for Guelph (3-4-1).
---
BULLDOGS 3 GENERALS 2
OSHAWA, Ont. — Justin Lemcke's goal 2:03 into the second period stood as the winner as Hamilton dispatched the Generals.
Will Bitten and Connor Roberts also scored for the Bulldogs (3-1-3).
Serron Noel and Jack Studnicka responded for Oshawa (3-3-1).
By The Canadian Press
