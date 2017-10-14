Lindley's late TD lifts Redblacks over Riders

REGINA — Ryan Lindley's one-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining gave the Ottawa Redblacks a thrilling 33-32 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Trevor Harris engineered the improbable comeback in the game's final two minutes and pushed Ottawa into first place in the East Division with a 7-9-1 record. The victory also assured Ottawa of a playoff appearance for the third consecutive year.

Saskatchewan, which had won six of its past eight games, slipped to 8-7. It was a missed opportunity for the Riders, who could have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2014 with a win and a Winnipeg victory over B.C. on Saturday.

The loss is a heartbreaker for Saskatchewan, who led 32-20 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.