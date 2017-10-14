Kashima beats Sanfrecce 2-0 to lead J-League by 5 points

TOKYO — Shoma Doi and substitute Yuma Suzuki scored as J-League leader Kashima Antlers beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 Saturday.

Doi put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute when he beat Sanfrecce 'keeper Hirotsugu Nakabayashi with a left-foot shot from 18 metres (yards).

Suzuki sealed the win with six minutes left.

Kashima is five points clear of Kawasaki Frontale with five games remaining.