Capitals put top D-man Niskanen on long-term injury list

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Capitals put No. 1 defenceman Matt Niskanen on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

The team says Niskanen is week-to-week. On LTIR, he must miss 10 games and 24 games, which means Niskanen isn't eligible to return until Nov. 7 at Buffalo.

Niskanen left the Capitals' victory at the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. The 30-year-old was averaging almost 26 minutes a game before being injured.

With Niskanen out, Washington recalled 22-year-old defenceman Madison Bowey from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. Bowey could make his NHL debut Saturday night when the Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers.