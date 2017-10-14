Swansea end home losses in EPL by beating Huddersfield 2-0

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea finally won at home at the expense of Huddersfield 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Swansea endured three opening home defeats for the first time, so three points were certain to be a relief, plus moving out of the relegation zone.

England Under-21 striker Tommy Abraham scored his first league double. The first just before halftime confidently converted Tom Carroll's cross. The second was a touch from a yard out to Andre Ayew's chip over Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield has gone six games without a win, and was now only a point above Swansea.