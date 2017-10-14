Suarez scores late as Barcelona draws Atletico Madrid 1-1

MADRID — Barcelona lost its perfect Spanish league record and salvaged a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid with a late equalizer by Luis Suarez on Saturday.
Suarez scored with a header from close range in the 82nd minute to leave Barcelona five points ahead of Real Madrid, which defeated Getafe 2-1 with a late winner by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Atletico contained Lionel Messi and was in control of the game until Suarez found the net after being ineffective for most of the match.
Saul Niguez gave the hosts the lead with a shot from outside the area in the first half.
The draw left Atletico in third place, six points behind Barcelona, which won its first seven league matches.
Sevilla dropped to fourth place, also six points off the lead, after losing at Athletic Bilbao 1-0.
By Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
