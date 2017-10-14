PSG wins 2-1 away to Dijon to move 6 points clear in Ligue 1

PARIS — Defender Thomas Meunier scored again as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain won at Dijon 2-1 to move six points clear on Saturday.

Benjamin Jeannot's stunning volley in the 87th minute looked to have earned Dijon a draw, but Meunier pounced in the second minute of injury time after being set up by Kylian Mbappe's pass from the left wing.

It was cruel for Dijon, but deserved on the balance of play.

"When they equalized we threw everyone forward, and that shows PSG's determination," Meunier said.

Unbeaten PSG was six points ahead of defending champion Monaco, which lost at Lyon 3-2 on Friday.

INJURY-TIME DRAMA

Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet made several fine saves, but was finally beaten by Meunier's strike in the 70th minute. It was the attack-minded right back's fourth goal in four games, including one for Belgium last weekend in a World Cup qualifier.

PSG was coasting to victory until Dijon launched a hopeful ball up the field, forcing PSG centre half Marquinhos to hack clear. The looping ball fell to Jeannot some 35 yards out and he hit a tremendous left-footed strike over the head of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

But Mbappe's cross fell to Meunier on the edge of the area, and his low shot squeezed through the legs of defender Oussama Haddadi and over the line.

"We fought hard the whole game and showed that we could stand up to PSG," Reynet said. "We got back into the game in an incredible way, so it's a pity to concede that goal the way we did. We lost a bit of concentration."