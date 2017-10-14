Shortstop Corey Seager dropped from Dodgers' NLCS roster

LOS ANGELES — Shortstop Corey Seager was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster for the NL Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Dodgers announced Seager's surprise omission due to an apparent back injury several hours before Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles also dropped reliever Pedro Baez from its roster. Infielder Charlie Culberson and outfielder Joc Pederson were added.

Chicago made only one change from the last playoff round, adding right-handed reliever Hector Rondon and removing left-handed reliever Justin Wilson.

Seager complained of back soreness during the Dodgers' NL Division Series clincher in Arizona on Monday, and 2016 NL Rookie of the Year didn't participate in team workouts this week. Manager Dave Roberts said he was very optimistic on Friday that Seager would play in the NLCS.

Instead, the All-Star shortstop can't play again this season unless the Dodgers reach their first World Series since 1988.

Seager led the Dodgers with 159 hits this season, batting .295 with 22 homers and 77 RBIs while playing in 145 games. He went 3 for 11 with four walks and two RBIs in the division series, batting second in the Los Angeles lineup in all three games.

Kike Hernandez, Chris Taylor and Culberson all worked out at shortstop Friday for the Dodgers. The versatile Taylor was the Dodgers' centre fielder during the NLDS, but he made 96 appearances in the outfield this season and 44 in the infield, including 14 games at shortstop.

Pederson is batting .071 with no homers since July, but the Dodgers could need him in centre field if Taylor plays shortstop.

Baez didn't pitch in the NLDS against Arizona.