Gamecocks' late goal-line stand preserves 15-9 win over Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parker White made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a a tiebreaking 21-yarder with 5:17 remaining, and South Carolina produced a goal-line stand Saturday in the closing seconds of a 15-9 victory over Tennessee.

After being completely shut down the entire second half, Tennessee's offence reached South Carolina's 2-yard line with nine seconds left before Jarrett Guarantano threw three straight incompletions to close the game. The game ended on a pass intended for Brandon Johnson in the right corner of the end zone.

Tennessee (3-3, 0-3 SEC) hasn't scored a touchdown in its last 10 quarters. The Volunteers' third loss in their last four games will turn up the pressure on Volunteers coach Butch Jones, who already was occupying one of the hottest seats in college football.

White, who had been 4 of 11 on field-goal attempts before Saturday, made his tiebreaking 21-yarder in the fourth quarter plus a 36-yarder with 1:13 left. White also had a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter.