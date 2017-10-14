Fenimore with 3 TDs, St. Francis beats Bryant 30-14

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bear Fenimore threw three touchdowns as St. Francis took a 17-0 first-half lead and held on, beating Bryant 30-14 on Saturday.

Fenimore threw a 32-yard touchdown to Cyrus Holder midway through the second quarter and another score to Jorge Solano with 1:41 left in the half. Eric Bofenkamp kicked a 29-yard field goal — his first of three during the game — and the Red Flash (4-2, 2-0 Northeast Conference) led 17-0 at the break. They were never threatened in the second half and held on for the win.

Fenimore finished with 25 of 37 passing for 292 yards for the Red Flash. Kamron Lewis had 202 yards receiving and a touchdown catch with just under a minute to play to seal the victory.

Price Wilson threw for 173 yards and a score for the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-1), but was intercepted three times.