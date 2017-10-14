Edwards, Rutgers down Illinois 35-24

"I think the stats speak for themselves," Rescigno said. "So shout out to the o-line. ... They really dominated up front and I think that was huge for our success."

Ra'Von Bonner scored Illinois' only rushing touchdown midway through the second quarter. After a 19-yard reception by Louis Dorsey to start to the drive, Ricky Smalling made a tough catch on the right sideline to put the Illini in the red zone. Bonner finished it with a 1-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal.

Despite its offensive woes, Illinois was still in the game late in the third. Trailing by 11, the Illini forced a three-and-out but Carmoni Green fumbled on the punt return. Rutgers recovered it and took over at the Illinois 21. Two plays later, Edwards scored on a 5-yard rush that put the Scarlet Knights ahead by three scores.

Smalling scored the first touchdown of his career in the fourth and finished with a career-high five catches for 111 yards.

"(This) isn't where we want to be, but that's where we are," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "When you have a performance like this, thank God you get a chance to play another game."

EPSTEIN'S INJURY

Running back Mike Epstein will most likely miss the rest of the season for Illinois with a foot injury. Smith made the announcement following the game after Epstein failed to suit up against Rutgers. The loss serves as a huge blow the Illini's offence. Epstein leads the team with 346 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

THE TAKEAWAY

RUTGERS: After being shut out by Ohio State, Rutgers' offence bounced back with a big performance against the Illini. The Scarlet Knights didn't score through the air but rushed for the most yards in program history against a Big Ten opponent.

ILLINOIS: The Illini have taken a few steps back since the beginning of the season. After a strong performance against Western Kentucky, Illinois' offence has continued to struggle. George has made more plays down field than Chayce Crouch — who started in the team's first four games — but his interceptions have made it hard for the team to find a rhythm.

UP NEXT

Illinois will face Minnesota next week on the road.

Rutgers returns home next Saturday to take on Purdue.

___

By James Boyd, The Associated Press