Jensen passes for 423 yards, 3 TDs as Montana wins 41-17

MISSOULA, Mont. — Freshman quarterback Gresch Jensen threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as the Montana Grizzlies beat North Dakota 41-17 in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday.

The Grizzlies withstood three first-half turnovers by Jensen to improve to 5-2, including a 3-1 mark in the Big Sky. They led for good when Jensen hit Samori Toure for 31 yards on a screen play at 9:17 of the first quarter.

Brandon Purdy added the first of his two field goals early in the second quarter to put Montana up 10-0, and Jensen answered a North Dakota field goal with a 55-yard scoring pass to Keenan Curran. That made it 17-3, and Purdy's 23-yard field goal just before halftime put the Grizzlies up 20-3.

The Fighting Hawks (2-5, 1-3) replaced starting quarterback Brad Heidlebaugh with Andrew Zimmerman at halftime but could not close. Montana's defence held North Dakota running back John Santiago to 32 yards on 14 carries.

The Fighting Hawks didn't find the end zone until James Johannesson's 56-yard run with 47 seconds left in the third quarter. Zimmerman later hit Stetson Carr for 62 yards and a touchdown with 3:24 left in the game.

Montana started the second half with touchdowns 79 seconds apart. A 2-yard run by Alijah Lee was set up by Curran receptions covering 24 and 28 yards. Then a 64-yard catch and run by Jerry Louis-McGee led to Jensen's scoring run, covering 15 yards at the 11:19 mark. That made it 34-3.

Jensen, who was 22 of 35 passing with two interceptions, threw a 29-yarder to Curran for Montana's final touchdown. Montana led 41-10 with 11:19 left in the game. Curran had five catches for 151 yards.

Lee rushed for 57 yards for Montana. Johannesson ran for 93 yards on just seven carries for the Fighting Hawks.

THE TAKEAWAY

NORTH DAKOTA: The Fighting Hawks had five first downs and six punts in the first half. One punt came after they recovered a Jensen fumble at Montana's 32.