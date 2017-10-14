Alabama St. shuts out Texas Southern in 2nd half, wins 23-16

HOUSTON — Darryl Pearson Jr. threw a pair of touchdown passes and Alabama State shut out winless Texas Southern in the second half for a 23-16 victory on Saturday.

Pearson finished with 126 yards passing and connected with Palmer Graham on an 8-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to pull the Hornets within a touchdown, 16-10. Pearson threw a 67-yard pass to Willis White for the go-ahead score to end the third quarter.

Hunter Hanson added field goals of 35, 28, and 40 yards for Alabama State (1-5, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference)

Texas Southern's (0-6, 0-2) best chance to tie it came in its final drive, when Dominic DeLira moved them to the Alabama State 14. But TJ Presley intercepted a pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-10 play with 52 seconds left.