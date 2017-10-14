Colorado beats Oregon State 36-33 for 1st conference win

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Steven Montez threw a 13-yard touchdown to Bryce Bobo with 1:34 left and Colorado hung on for a 36-33 victory Saturday over Oregon State, which was playing its first game since the sudden departure of head coach Gary Andersen.

Montez threw for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also caught a scoring pass from Bobo, who finished with nine catches for 126 yards. Phillip Lindsay ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns, falling just 5 yards short of reaching 1,000 yards rushing for the second-straight season.

Jordan Choukair's 52-yard field goal attempt for the Beavers with 10 seconds left was short, denying Oregon State of the upset. Ryan Nall finished with 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns in one of the team's most competitive games of the season.

Andersen and Oregon State unexpectedly parted ways Monday, and cornerbacks coach Cory Hall was appointed in the interim to guide the Beavers for the rest of the season.