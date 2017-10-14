D-II Central State spoils Ark.-Pine Bluff homecoming, 40-35

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Trent Mays threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Division II Central State won its first game of the season, spoiling the Arkansas-Pine Bluff homecoming, 40-35 Saturday.

Darius Meadors scored the first of his two 1-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter to give the Marauders a 7-0 advantage. Mays found Martell Clark with a 13-yard touchdown, then darted 27 yards to make it 20-7 early in second.

LeEar Patterson guided the Lions (2-5) into a 28-20 lead at the half, scoring on a 2-yard run, finding Paris Mack from 65-yards out and hitting Robert Sims with a 10-yard strike.

Meadors scored again to start the fourth quarter, cutting the UAPB lead to two points. Terraris Saffold added a pair of touchdown runs to cap long drives, the latter giving the Marauders (1-6) a 40-28 lead.