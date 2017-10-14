May powers Alabama A&M past MVSU 49-14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Damion May accounted for four touchdowns, two running and two passing, and Alabama A&M romped to 49-14 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

May ran it in from 8 yards out in the first quarter, scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter, then connected with Isaiah Bailey from 12 yards out with 49 seconds left in the half to give Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 21-0 lead.

The Bulldogs upped their lead to 35-0 in the third quarter on a 52-yard interception return by Dylan Hamilton and May's final TD of the day, a 47-yard hookup with Bailey.

May tallied 168 yards passing and 55 on the ground. Redshirt freshman Dylan Smith took over for May and threw his first career TD pass, a 78-yarder to Marceles Clash in the fourth quarter. Mike Mills added a 17-yard interception return score.