Astle, Phillips added to NZ squad for India ODIs

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Spinner Todd Astle and wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips are in line to make their one-day international debuts after being called into the New Zealand squad to play a limited overs series in India from late October.

Astle and Phillips are among six players from the New Zealand A team added to the New Zealand squad which will play three one-day and two Twenty20 internationals from Oct. 22.

Batsmen Henry Nicholls and George Worker, allrounder Colin Munro and fast bowler Matt Henry are the other members of the New Zealand A team named for the short tour.

Phillips, who scored 140 not out for New Zealand A in a recent one-day series against India A, has played one T20 international for New Zealand while Astle has played two tests and two T20 internationals.