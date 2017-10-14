Patterson leads Mississippi over Vanderbilt 57-35

Vanderbilt struggled to protect Shurmur, who was constantly under pressure. The defence gave up 603 total yards.

"We need to mentally find ourselves, find our identity, rebuild our confidence and get fresh," Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. "I've seen a lot of football — good stretches and bad stretches — we've got to look inside and fix what ails us. We need to get better and we can do that."

THE TAKEAWAY

Ole Miss: It's a much-needed win for the Rebels, who were embarrassed while giving up a combined 110 points in back-to-back losses to Alabama and Auburn. The Ole Miss passing game was very good on Saturday, but the real surprise was a solid running game, led by Wilkins. The defence — led by a huge game from Haynes — made life miserable for Shurmur.

Now the Rebels continue their three-game stretch at home with LSU next weekend and Arkansas on Oct. 28. The win over Vanderbilt gave the team some sorely needed confidence.

"We're going to keep being ourselves," Patterson said. "We're young. New coaching staff. We've been through a lot, so we're just going to keep fighting."

Vanderbilt: It's been a prolonged collapse for the Commodores, who had high hopes for their season after beating Kansas State on Sept. 16 to move to 3-0. The defence was porous again in the program's fourth loss in a row. Vanderbilt has given up 199 points — or nearly 50 per game — during the losing streak.

Vanderbilt gets two weeks to try and fix things before its next game at South Carolina on Oct. 28.

"We're talented but we've got to do some soul checking," safety LaDarius Wiley said. "This bye week will help. Getting back on the practice field and focusing on what's ahead is how you come out it.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts LSU next Saturday.

Vanderbilt has a week off before travelling to face South Carolina on Oct. 28.

By David Brandt, The Associated Press