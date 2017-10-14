Stafford, Kinkaid lead Devils to 3-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK — Drew Stafford scored early in the third period, backup goalie Keith Kinkaid stopped 29 shots in his season debut and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Adam Henrique and Miles Wood scored in the second period for the Devils, who bounced back one night after their first loss of the season and improved to 4-1-0.

Rick Nash and Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Rangers, and backup Ondrej Pavelec had 16 saves in his first start since signing with New York in the off-season. The Rangers dropped to 1-5-0 for the first time since 1980.

With the Devils trailing 1-0, Henrique tied the score with about 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the second as he took a backhand pass from Brian Gibbons in front and snapped it past Pavelec for his second of the season.

Wood put the Devils ahead with 3:19 remaining in the period as he deflected a slap shot by Ben Lovejoy past Pavelec for his third.

For the period, New Jersey had a 12-3 advantage on shots, reversing a trend from the first period when the Devils were outshot 14-3.

Stafford made it 3-1 with a power-play goal a minute into the third, taking a pass from Will Butcher in the right circle and skating in on Pavelec and putting a backhander in for his first of the season. It gave Butcher his second assist of the night and eighth in five games this season.

Ryan McDonagh's wrist shot that was stopped by Kinkaid at 6:55 of the third was the Rangers' first shot on goal of the period.

With Pavelec pulled for an extra skater, Shattenkirk pulled the Rangers pulled within one with 57 seconds remaining.

Both goalies made nice saves early in the second period to keep the game scoreless. Pavelec made a right pad save on a backhand by Wood, and Kinkaid stopped a tip-in attempt by Kevin Hayes with his left arm after losing his stick seconds earlier.