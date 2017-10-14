Damien Harris, No. 1 Alabama beat Arkansas 41-9

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Damien Harris opened with a 75-yard touchdown run and No. 1 Alabama rode a fast start to a 41-9 victory over Arkansas on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) had raced to a 17-0 start by midway through the first quarter before the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) managed to slow down the onslaught for a while.

Harris ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. His run on the game's first offensive play matched his career long set last week at Texas A&M, putting the Tide in front just 15 seconds into the game.

That game with the Aggies was Alabama's closest of the season, prompting coach Nick Saban to challenge his team to listen to him instead of the "rat poison" of media hype.