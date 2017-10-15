Kirk comes up big late, helps Texas A&M beat Florida 19-17

Florida dominated in yards (371-263) and first downs (17-10), but came up short on the scoreboard.

"Guys played hard," McElwain said. "Didn't make a couple of plays down the stretch that we needed to to come out on the right side of the scoreboard. ... I believe in these guys. I believe in this team, and I will continue to do that and continue to push hard and we'll get better."

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies kept their composure after falling behind several times in the game and kept coming back, a huge sign of progress for a team with a freshman quarterback.

Florida: Franks made a huge play with his legs, but was mediocre for most of the night. He continues to miss open receivers all over the field and misfired on every deep ball. Franks completed 17 of 26 passes for 129 yards, with two interceptions and was sacked five times.

LONG RUN

Franks had a 79-yard run that set up Dre Massey's short touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Five tacklers missed chances to take Franks down. He zigzagged his way across the field for what's believed to be the longest quarterback run in school history.

BIZZARE CALL

The Gators may have been fortunate to score their first touchdown, which came after a bizarre do-over in the second quarter.

Lamical Perine was seemingly stopped short on a fourth-and-1 play at the Texas A&M 17-yard line. But officials supposedly whistled the play dead before the snap. So Perine got another shot, picked up the first down and then scored on the next play against the stunned Aggies. Perine made three defenders miss and then carried a fourth into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead.

HUGE LOSS

Florida lost senior defensive end Jordan Sherit, one of the team's top pass-rushers, midway through the fourth quarter and probably for the season. Sherit injured his right hip and had to be helped off the field. He eventually left the stadium on a cart, and McElwain said he will need surgery.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Gets a bye week before beginning a three-game home-stand against Mississippi State. The home team has won the last four meetings in the series.

Florida: Gets much-needed bye before playing rival and fourth-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida. The Gators have won 21 of the last 27 meetings, including three in a row, but will be underdogs in this one.

By Mark Long, The Associated Press