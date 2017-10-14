Mond, LaCamera lift Texas A&M to 19-17 win over Florida

The Gators responded two series later, thanks mostly to Franks' 79-yard run in which five tackles failed to bring him down. Franks zigzagged his way across the field before getting brought down at the 13-yard line. A sideline infraction penalty moved the ball to the 6, and Dre Massey scored on a jet sweep on the first play of the fourth quarter.

But the Aggies controlled the final frame.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The Aggies could have used more from Kirk, especially early. The junior was held without a catch in the first half and was barely noticeable until a 40-yard reception set up a field goal in the fourth quarter. He added a 43-yard punt return later that gave the Aggies great field position late in the game.

Florida: Franks made the huge play with his feet, but was mediocre for most of the night. He continued to miss receivers wide open down the middle of the field and misfired on every deep ball.

HUGE LOSS

Florida lost senior defensive end Jordan Sherit, one of the team's top pass-rushers, midway through the fourth quarter. Sherit injured his right leg on a third-down play and had to be helped off the field. He eventually left the stadium on a cart.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: Gets a bye week before beginning a three-game home-stand against Mississippi State. The home team has won the last four meetings in the series.

Florida: Gets much-needed bye before playing rival and fourth-ranked Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida. The Gators have won 21 of the last 27 meetings, including three in a row, but will be underdogs in this one.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Mark Long, The Associated Press