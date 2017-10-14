Wennberg scores in OT; Columbus beats Minnesota 5-4

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alexander Wennberg scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Saturday night.

Zach Werenski, David Savard, Cam Atkinson and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, winners of three straight.

Tyler Ennis scored two power-play goals for Minnesota, which got 30 saves from Devan Dubnyk. Eric Staal and Landon Ferraro also scored.

One of the last two teams to have its home opener, Minnesota is 14-0-3 all-time in its first game of the season at Xcel Energy Center. Philadelphia also played its first home game Saturday.

In the extra time, Artemi Panarin cut to the slot and his shot was stopped by Dubnyk. However, the rebound went off the chest of Wennberg, off his stick and into the Minnesota net. The goal was upheld by video review.

Trailing 4-2 early in the third, Atkinson scored on a rebound and the Blue Jackets kept up the pressure and were rewarded when Anderson redirected a slapshot from Savard past Dubnyk with 3:37 left in regulation.

Ennis scored 1:42 into the third when a shot from Mikko Koivu deflected off Ennis' skate. It is the seventh career multigoal game for Ennis and first since Jan. 18, 2015.

Ferraro's individual effort gave Minnesota a 3-1 lead five minutes into the second.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who'd allowed just two goals in his first three starts for Columbus, thought he stopped Ferraro's wrist shot from the left circle, but the puck trickled through the netminder's pads. Ferraro, who hadn't played in the NHL since April 9, 2016, was knocked down while following his shot, but still reached in to swat the puck the final few inches.

Ferraro, Zack Mitchell and Christoph Bertschy were recalled Friday from AHL Iowa to replace three forwards Minnesota lost to injury in Thursday's 5-2 win at Chicago. Mitchell assisted on Ferraro's goal for his first NHL point.