Central Arkansas scores late to beat Stephen F. Austin 24-20

CONWAY, Ark. — Hayden Hildebrand hit Roman Gordon with a 17-yard scoring strike with 90 seconds remaining in the game to keep Central Arkansas' Southland Conference record unblemished, beating Stephen F. Austin 24-20 on Saturday night.

The Lumberjacks took the lead 20-17 when Storm Ruiz booted a 24-yard field goal with 3:04 left to play. Central Arkansas responded quickly when Cedric Battle returned the ensuing kickoff 61 yards to put the Bears on SFA's 38. Four plays later Hildebrand found Gordon with the game winner.

Hildebrand threw for 290 yards and three scores, but was intercepted three times. Kierre Crossley rushed for 164 yards for UCA (5-1, 4-0) which has won five consecutive games after dropping the opener to Kansas State 55-19.

The Lumberjacks took a 17-14 lead on a Ruiz 31-yard field goal early in the third. UCA's Matt Cummins tied it with a 27-yarder later in the third.