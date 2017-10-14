Hurd stops Trout after 10 rounds in IBF title bout

NEW YORK — Jarrett Hurd overcame a cut to his left eye to stop a game Austin Trout in 10 rounds in their IBF junior middleweight title fight Saturday night.

Then both fighters went to the hospital.

Hurd had the eye looked at by ring doctors several times. But it was Trout's right eye that was pretty much closed by the end of the 10th, and the action-filled fight was stopped before the 11th began at the Barclays Center.

Nicknamed "Swift," Hurd wasn't all that quick for much of the bout, but he took charge midway through — despite the blood flowing down the left side of his face and by his left ear. Trout carried much of the early rounds, but he didn't have the punching power to do enough damage to the champion.