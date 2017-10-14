Milton, No. 22 UCF roll past East Carolina, 63-21

ORLANDO, Fla. — McKenzie Milton threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 22 UCF also got touchdowns on defence and special teams in a 63-21 rout of East Carolina on Saturday night.

UCF moved to 5-0 for the first time in the program's Division I era and remained tied with 18th-ranked South Florida for the American Athletic Conference East lead at 3-0. The Pirates (1-6, 1-3) have lost three straight.

Milton and Knights came in with the highest scoring offence in the nation (47.5 points per game) and dominated the worst scoring defence (47.8 points) in FBS this season. UCF totalled 600 yards of offence, exceeding 500 yards for the third straight game, its longest such streak since 1998.

The Knights didn't score on every possession like they did last week against Cincinnati, but the defence and special teams chipped in. Safety Tre Neal returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Michael Hughes had a 66-yard punt return for a TD that put the Knights ahead 49-14 in the third quarter.

Milton, who was inconsistent as a freshman last year but has made a big leap this season, completed 21 of 27 passes for 324 yards. He hit Jordan Atkins for a 48-yard touchdown and Jamiyus Pittman for a 4-yard score. Milton also scored on a 1-yard run. Adrian Killins, Taj McGowan, Greg McCrae and backup quarterback Noah Vedral also had rushing touchdowns.

East Carolina quarterback Thomas Sirk led two impressive scoring drives in the first half, but he struggled in the third quarter and was replaced by Gardner Minshew. Sirk went 9-of-21 for 91 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

East Carolina: The Pirates have some playmakers, but not enough to have sustained success against quality teams. Wide receiver Davon Grayson gave the Knights secondary problems, finishing with six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Running back Darius Pinnix had the best run from scrimmage, a tackle-breaking 57-yard scamper in the first quarter.

UCF: The Knights looked strong in all phases Saturday, but they need to be more disciplined against Navy next week. The defence gave up some big plays, and the offence lost a fumble near the goal line in the second half.

UP NEXT