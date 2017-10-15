Saad's OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Preds 2-1

After Cody Franson held in a Nashville clearing attempt on the right boards, the puck bounded to rookie John Hayden. He fed Sharp to the right off the crease and the veteran forward beat Rinne with a backhander on Chicago's 26th shot.

Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal late in the second period for Nashville. It was his fifth goal in five games.

The Predators picked up right where they left in the playoffs last year, shutting down Chicago's high-scoring attack. The Predators outscored the Blackhawks 13-3 in their playoff sweep in their first step on the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

Rinne made 33 saves Saturday night, but wasn't tested until late.

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette thought one goal was going be enough for his team.

"It should have been a shutout," Laviolette said. "It should have been 1-0 and we should have been out of here.

"I thought the guys were right money tonight with decisions and speed and the game plan. We did a lot of good things."

The Predators played with a shuffled defence with Roman Josi and Yannick Weber out with short-term injuries. Ryan Ellis is sidelined until December following off-season knee surgery.

Nashville dominated a scoreless first period while giving Chicago limited space. The Predators kept up their close checking in the second and jumped in front on Forsberg's goal on their 29th shot with 1:44 left in the period.

P.K. Subban slid a low shot from the top of the slot through traffic toward Crawford. Scott Hartnell, parked in front in the crease, deflected the puck to the left side of the net and a wide-open Forsberg, who picked up his fourth goal in three games.

Chicago's Ryan Hartman shot wide on a breakaway at 8:32 of the second. Crawford stopped Viktor Arvidsson, alone at the edge of the crease with 30 second left in the period, to keep it at 1-0.

NOTES: Josi missed his third game (upper body). Weber sat out his first after taking a high hit on Thursday versus Dallas. ... D Anthony Bitetto jumped in for his second game this season. ... Nashville C Nick Bonino didn't play in the third period, but Laviolette didn't have an injury report postgame. ... Chicago C Nick Schmaltz missed his fourth game (upper body), but coach Joel Quenneville said the forward is close to returning. ... Chicago D Connor Murphy was a scratch for the second time in three games.

By Matt Carlson, The Associated Press