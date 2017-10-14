SE Louisiana runs for 5 TDs, beats Houston Baptist 56-10

HOUSTON — Marcus Cooper scored on a 91-yard run and Julius Maracalin added two 1-yard rushing touchdowns to help Southeastern Louisiana beat Houston Baptist 56-10 Saturday night.

Cooper finished with nine carries for 123 yards and Eugene Bethea ran for 65 yards and one touchdown for the Lions (4-3, 4-1 Southland Conference), who 503 total yards, including a season-high 376 rushing.

Cooper opened the scoring on Southeastern Louisiana's second offensive play, Maracalin scored his first touchdown with 10:13 left in the second quarter and Ryan Siger returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown just more than two minutes later to make it 21-3.

Maracalin's second TD run capped an 11-play, 69 yard to open the second half, Byron Walker hit Zeke Jenkins for a 3-yard score to make 42-3 going into the fourth quarter and Delmonte Hall's 13-yard scoring run capped the scoring. Mayori Ellison had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the fourth.