OHL: Magwood powers Colts past Battalion

Sudbury's Zack Malik was given a match penalty for checking from behind at 7:28 of the second period.

---

BULLDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 3 (SO)

HAMILTON — Will Bitten and Matthew Strome scored in the shootout as the Bulldogs slipped past Kingston.

Bitten also scored in regulation time for Hamilton (4-1-3) and Brandon Saigeon scored twice.

Ryan Cranford, Jacob Paquette and Sam Field scored for the Frontenacs (5-2-2).

---

FIREBIRDS 5 STEELHEADS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Ryan Moore scored the winner at the 15:05 mark of the third period as the Firebirds flew past Mississauga.

Ty Dellandrea, Max Kislinger, Maurizio Colella and Hunter Holmes chipped in for Flint (5-2-1).

Trent Fox, Ryan McLeod and Jacob Cascagnette replied for the Steelheads (1-6-0).

---

OTTERS 5 ICEDOGS 4 (OT)

ERIE, Pa. — Taylor Raddysh scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Otters downed Niagara.

Joseph Mack, Ivan Lodnia and Josh Wainman also scored for Erie (3-6-1).

Ben Jones, Matthew Philip, Kirill Maksimov and Akil Thomas scored for the IceDogs (6-2-1).

---

RANGERS 3 SPIRIT 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Connor Bunnaman had a pair of goals, including the winner, as Kitchener shaded the Spirit.

Joseph Garreffa also scored for the Rangers (6-3-1).

Brady Gilmour struck twice for Saginaw (1-5-1).

---

STING 6 STORM 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Franco Sproviero had the short-handed winner in the first period and added another as the Sting beat Guelph.

Cameron Hough, Sean Josling, Brady Hinz and Drake Rymsha also found the back of the net for Sarnia (8-1-0).

Liam Hawel was the lone scorer for the Storm (3-5-1).

---

ATTACK 12 GENERALS 6

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Maksim Sushko had four goals as the Attack rolled by Oshawa.

Nick Suzuki and Kevin Hancock had two goals apiece for Owen Sound (5-1-2). Alan Lyszczarczyk had the winner, while Sean Durzi, Jackson Doherty and Aidan Dudas also scored.

Mitchell Brewer scored twice for the Generals (3-4-1), while Danil Antropov, Jack Studnicka, Domenico Commisso and Alex Di Carlo also tallied.

By The Canadian Press