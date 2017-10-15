Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 26 BC 20
Edmonton 30 Toronto 27
---
NHL
Winnipeg 2 Carolina 1
Toronto 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Calgary 5 Vancouver 2
Ottawa 6 Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 8 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4 Florida 3
Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 1
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 3 Colorado 1
Columbus 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Chicago 2 Nashville 1 (OT)
Boston 6 Arizona 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 San Jose 1
Los Angeles 4 Buffalo 2
---
AHL
Binghamton 5 Laval 1
San Antonio 3 San Jose 2
Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 2
Belleville 5 Hershey 2
Utica 3 Syracuse 2
Rockford 7 Iowa 4
Hartford 4 Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2
Toronto 3 Providence 2
Chicago 5 Ontario 2
Stockton 4 Grand Rapids 0
San Diego 5 Texas 1
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 1
---
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 2 New York 1
(Astros lead series 2-0)
National League Championship Series
Los Angeles 5 Chicago 2
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Cleveland at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
National League Championship Series
Chicago (Lester 13-8) at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 7:38 p.m.
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
NFL
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLS
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Saturday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 26 BC 20
Edmonton 30 Toronto 27
---
NHL
Winnipeg 2 Carolina 1
Toronto 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Calgary 5 Vancouver 2
Ottawa 6 Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 8 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4 Florida 3
Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 1
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 3 Colorado 1
Columbus 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Chicago 2 Nashville 1 (OT)
Boston 6 Arizona 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 San Jose 1
Los Angeles 4 Buffalo 2
---
AHL
Binghamton 5 Laval 1
San Antonio 3 San Jose 2
Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 2
Belleville 5 Hershey 2
Utica 3 Syracuse 2
Rockford 7 Iowa 4
Hartford 4 Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2
Toronto 3 Providence 2
Chicago 5 Ontario 2
Stockton 4 Grand Rapids 0
San Diego 5 Texas 1
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 1
---
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 2 New York 1
(Astros lead series 2-0)
National League Championship Series
Los Angeles 5 Chicago 2
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Cleveland at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
National League Championship Series
Chicago (Lester 13-8) at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 7:38 p.m.
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
NFL
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLS
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press
Saturday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 26 BC 20
Edmonton 30 Toronto 27
---
NHL
Winnipeg 2 Carolina 1
Toronto 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Calgary 5 Vancouver 2
Ottawa 6 Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 8 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4 Florida 3
Tampa Bay 2 St. Louis 1
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 3 Colorado 1
Columbus 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Chicago 2 Nashville 1 (OT)
Boston 6 Arizona 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 San Jose 1
Los Angeles 4 Buffalo 2
---
AHL
Binghamton 5 Laval 1
San Antonio 3 San Jose 2
Charlotte 4 Bridgeport 2
Belleville 5 Hershey 2
Utica 3 Syracuse 2
Rockford 7 Iowa 4
Hartford 4 Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 2
Toronto 3 Providence 2
Chicago 5 Ontario 2
Stockton 4 Grand Rapids 0
San Diego 5 Texas 1
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 1
---
MLB Post-season
American League Championship Series
Houston 2 New York 1
(Astros lead series 2-0)
National League Championship Series
Los Angeles 5 Chicago 2
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Cleveland at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
National League Championship Series
Chicago (Lester 13-8) at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 7:38 p.m.
(Dodgers lead series 1-0)
---
NFL
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
---
MLS
Atlanta United FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Portland, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
---
By The Canadian Press