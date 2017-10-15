Sun Devils use strong defence to stun No. 5 Huskies 13-7

TEMPE, Ariz. — Manny Wilkins completed 29 of 41 passes for 245 yards, Arizona State's defence smothered Washington most of the game and the Sun Devils stunned the No. 5 Huskies 13-7 on Saturday night.

It was the highest-ranked team the Sun Devils (3-3, 2-1 Pac-12) have beaten since they defeated then-No. 1 Nebraska on Sept. 21, 1996.

Washington (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) lost at Arizona State for the seventh straight time and hasn't won in Tempe since 2001.

The Huskies were the fourth top-10 team to lose this weekend, joining No. 2 Clemson, No. 8 Washington State and No. 10 Auburn.

Washington entered the night averaging 43 points per game but struggled all night against the Sun Devils.

Huskies freshman Van Soderberg missed field goals of 27 and 21 yards, the first one wide left, the second off the right upright.

Washington finally scored with a 14-play, 71-yard drive in the fourth quarter, Jake Browning sneaking in from the 1 to cut Arizona State's lead to 13-7 with 5:32 to play. Tristan Vizcaino replaced Soderberg for the conversion kick.

The Huskies never got the ball again. On fourth-and-three at the Washington 37, Wilkins connected with Ceejhay French-Love for a 30-yard gain to the 7-yard line. Wilkins took a knee three times to run out the clock.

Arizona State scored a touchdown on its first possession of the game and got field goals of 52 and 25 yards from freshman Brandon Ruiz to lead 13-0 at the half.

Browning had only been sacked six times total in the first six games but he was under duress most of the night, often because the Arizona State secondary blanketed his receivers.