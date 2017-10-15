WHL Roundup: Winterhawks win fifth straight

Jordy Stallard had a pair of goals for the Raiders (3-4-1) with Cole Fonstad adding the other.

---

ICE 5 SILVERTIPS 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Jeff de Wit scored twice as the Ice downed Everett.

Vince Loschiavo knocked in the game-winning goal for Kootenay (3-5-1) in the third period. Colton Veloso and Michael King also scored.

Jake Christiansen, Patrick Bajkov and Riley Sutter had goals for the Silvertips (4-7-0).

---

WARRIORS 4 GIANTS 3 (OT)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs had the overtime winner as the Warriors topped Vancouver.

Jett Woo, Justin Almeida and Brayden Burke scored in regulation for Moose Jaw (7-1-0).

Brayden Watts struck twice with Dylan Plouffe adding the other for the Giants (2-4-2).

Vancouver's Darian Skeoch was given a major penalty for boarding at 8:41 of the second period.

---

OIL KINGS 4 BRONCOS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Brett Kemp scored twice as Edmonton toppled the Broncos.

Davis Koch and Kobe Mohr also scored for the Oil Kings (4-6-0).

Glenn Gawdin, Aleksi Heponiemi and Colby Sissons found the back of the net for Swift Current (8-1-0).

---

BLADES 4 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Cameron Hebig had the winner midway through the third period to lift Saskatoon over the Rebels.

Braylon Shmyr, Chase Wouters and Libor Hajek rounded out the attack for the Blades (3-5-0).

Grayson Pawlenchuk replied for Red Deer (5-4-0).

---

BLAZERS 4 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Nick Chyzowski scored the winner as Kamloops defeated the Cougars.

Luc Smith, Ondrej Vala and Connor Zary also chipped in for the Blazers (2-9-0).

Dennis Cholowski had the lone goal for Prince George (3-5-2).

---

ROYALS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Matthew Phillips scored twice, including the winner on a power play, as Victoria downed the Thunderbirds.

Jared Legien, Regan Nagy, Tyler Soy and Jared Freadrich supplied the rest of the offence for the Royals (8-1-1).

Nolan Volcan responded for Seattle (4-3-1).

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Morgan Geekie struck twice as the Americans got past Spokane.

Connor Bouchard, Michael Rasmussen and Sasha Mutala had the others for Tri-City (5-4-0).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Filip Kral scored for the Chiefs (5-5-0).

