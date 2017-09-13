A play of comic extremes

That’s more than can be said for Felix and Oscar’s living arrangement. The former college friends quickly come to verbal blows over Felix’s insistence on order and Oscar’s devil-may-care attitude. Throw some wise-cracking card players (played by Peter Black, Gerry Gaskell, Linda Tate and Bill Verutis) and a pair of dotty sisters into the mix, and Fowlie says you have the recipe for a comedic gem.

“It is nice to see where the inspiration for the (television) series and movies came from,” he said. “(The play) is extremely well-constructed by a master craftsman, and it’s timeless, continuing to echo to audiences today.”

Fowlie said part of the fun during rehearsals has been watching Buchanan and McKenzie get into their characters.

“It’s been interesting, because neither one is like their character. That’s a huge challenge,” he said.

It’s a challenged helped by the fact that the two leads hit it off right away.

“It’s very much a give and take with us,” Buchanan added. “It tends to flow naturally.”

“There’s definitely an understanding,” McKenzie agreed, explaining that these characters are friends who are having trouble navigating the tricky world of co-habitation.

“If you’ve ever lived with a friend, nine times out of 10 your friendship gets a black mark on it,” he said.

“It definitely gets challenged,” Buchanan agreed. “They’ve both gone through major life breakups and don’t deal with it very well.”

Bit by bit, Oscar allows himself to be influenced by Felix’s organized nature, while Felix learns to accept his eccentricities with help from the Pigeon sisters, played by Stephanie Christiaens and Andrea Graham.

“Felix is so rigid. He can’t change. He really needs to live alone,” Fowlie said with a laugh.

Simon’s trademark witty dialogue is best delivered speedily, something Fowlie stressed during rehearsal.

“It’s very difficult,” he said. “You just have to do it over and over and over again, constantly telling them to speed up. Step on other people’s lines if you have to, because that’s normal. People just talk.”

He said the key to drawing an audience into this comedic story of extremes is for the performers not to act, but react to each other.

“If you react to what’s happening, you’ll do what’s appropriate,” he said.

To learn more and order tickets, call the box office at 519-426-7620 or visit simcoelittletheatre.org.

